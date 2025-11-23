Islam Makhachev Shares Expected Timeline for UFC’s Next Welterweight Title Challenger Decision

Following his recent arrival in Dagestan, Islam Makhachev was greeted by his people. He also responded to several questions from the media. The two-division UFC champion gave the welterweight division high marks, describing how thrilling it is with so many rising and elite contenders.

Makhachev thinks the next welterweight title challenger will be obvious in the next 2 weeks. He said:

“I think we have the most active division right now in the UFC. At the [UFC 322] event, two guys [Carlos Prates and Michael Morales] were fighting, and they both won by a finish. Yesterday we had a good fight too, former champ fought young prospect. It’ll be clear in the next 2 weeks who’ll be the next challenger.”

🔥🏆Islam Makhachev says 3–4 contenders are in the mix and the next challenger will be clear in two weeks



Makhachev made his welterweight debut at UFC 322 earlier this month and dominantly dethroned champion Jack Della Maddalena. While fans want the P4P king to fight Ilia Topuria next, the promotion might have other plans for the time being. The Russian has therefore stated that he will fight whichever opponent the UFC puts him up against, but if given the option, he would want to face former champion Kamaru Usman.

Islam Makhachev is not impressed by Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Qatar performance

Ian Machado Garry locked horns with Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar this past weekend. The Irishman had plans of knocking out ‘Remember the Name.’ However, he could not find a fight-ending blow. Yet, with precise striking, constant forward pressure, and flawless takedown defense, ‘The Future’ took charge of the majority of the bout and secured a unanimous decision victory. In the aftermath, he called out Islam Makhachev, who was also present in the arena.

After landing in Dagestan, Makhachev gave his thoughts on the Dubliner’s performance. He said:

“He’s a good fighter. Yesterday he didn’t surprise me. If he surprised the UFC — he’ll be next.”

