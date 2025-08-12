Former Brendan Allen Opponent and Marvin Vettori Teammate on Their Big UFC 318 Bout

UFC 318 featured a high stakes, bad blood filled middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori with someone who has history with both men offering his insights on their clash.

Krzysztof Jotko broke down that bout ahead of his Marek Mazuch clash at Oktagon 74 on August 9th and Jotko appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and discussed several subjects in the MMA world.

The 35-year-old works with Marvin Vettori at ATT and Jotko is also former opponent of Brendan Allen. When breaking down thoughts that fight at UFC 318 with Allen and Vettori, Jotko said,

“Yeah, we hate Brendan Allen and it’s not only because I lose the fight. I lose the fight. I lose despite fighting with him with myself because I just was angry and I just want to kill him. I just let my emotion go there and I just lose. It was scary for Marvin.” “He was think[ing] like he was very good training camp and a lot of s**t happen[ed] in his life. His brother died. So I knew going to be very hard to go even for this fight. But no, he get good fight. The fight was fight of the night. Good fight. It was close fight and but no, he lose the fight. But no, [it] is what it is.”

Brendan Allen sends love to Marvin Vettori post-fight

Brendan Allen has seemingly washed away the bad blood that existed with Marvin Vettori after the two men had an exciting clash this Summer. Louisiana native Allen had a big win over a former UFC middleweight title challenger in his home state and it was in a context where this fight was a long time coming. The two 185 pound contenders were supposed to clash last April with the Italian standout withdrawing from the bout.

The two did unofficially throw down before their octagon meeting with Allen and Vettori previously fighting isndie of a casino with the footage picking up some traction online. Now that the dust has settled and the two had it out once the cage door was locked behind him, Allen is letting empathy shine through a bit more for his opponent’s heart crushing outside of the cage situation.

Vettori has lost his younger brother Patrick in a house fire in April with Allen telling his opponent that his heart goes out to him and Vettori’s family for their loss. Allen has a brother who was seriously injured in his own accident and mentioned that he couldn’t imagine what it would be like to lose his younger brother which he mentioned in the UFC 318 post-fight press conference.