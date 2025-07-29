UFC 318 Wins for Brendan Allen and Michael Johnson Discussed by Kill Cliff FC Teammate

Michael Johnson and Brendan Allen were both able to secure big wins at UFC 318, with one of their Kill Cliff FC compatriots offering up his thoughts on the big night for the team. Logan Storley also looks to proudly show out for Kill Cliff FC when he battles Thad Jean for the welterweight tournament title inside the PFL Smart Cage on August 1st.

Also adding to the team connectivity for his PFL tournament championship bout, Jean punched his ticket to the finals by defeating a Kill Cliff FC teammate of Storley’s in former Bellator MMA titleholder Jason Jackson. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of this fight to discuss his own championship bout as well as his teammates securing big wins at the UFC’s previous pay-per-view offering, Storley said,

“They did a great job. Kill Cliff’s been; we’ve been continuing to win big fights, right. Guys have done really well. I think we’ve got a great team, we’ve got a great staff of coaches, we’ve got a great stable of fighters, and everyone just keeps getting better. So we’ve got a lot of young guys that many people don’t know about yet. But you know, there’s a really, really bright future at Kill Cliff FC and Deerfield.”

UFC 318 and the Kill Cliff FC imprint on the event

UFC 318 was a big night for many, with Max Holloway retaining his BMF belt and Dustin Poirier riding off into the sunset with his professional mixed martial arts career in the headlining fight. Throughout the pugilistic proceedings of the night, a couple of Kill Cliff FC combatants showed out for their gym and recorded strong wins on July 19th. From the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, the two combatants fighting out of Florida both recorded unanimous decision victories in their respective outings.

Brendan Allen defeated Marvin Vettori on points across all three judges’ scorecards in a consequential middleweight matchup that served as the penultimate preliminary bout of the card. In the main card opener for the UFC 318 PPV, Michael Johnson would show out and notch a UD win over Daniel Zellhuber to improve to 24-19 overall through his lengthy MMA tenure that has seen him compete with a who’s who of the sport.

