Mark Hulme Aims to “Crucify” Oktagon 74 Foe to “Amass” “Power” in “Capitalistic Society”

For Mark Hulme, the next stage of the Tip Sport Game Changer tournament has presented an intriguing opponent in Dominik Humburger, and just like his last opponent Andreas Michailidis, Humburger has that certain combat cache behind him.

Mark Hulme will test skills with Dominik Humburger at Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová on August 9th, and Hulme appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to touch on several questions surrounding this massive middleweight matchup.

When asked how much of an additional boost to his career that securing his ideal outcome in the coming days would be, Mark Hulme said,

“This is the biggest opportunity of my life. I’m having the most fun that I’ve had in my life to bring it. To be honest with you, I’ve studied each and every person in the Tip Sport Game Changer tournament. I was there the night at Humburger fought, and I watched [Krzysztof] Jotko as well. I watch all the guys, but I watch Humburger especially, and I thought to myself, here’s a guy that I can really use to elevate my career.” “Here’s someone that will bring the heat, someone that’s composed under pressure. Someone that’s got a name, someone that’s got a following, and someone that I can ultimately crucify on the night. Make an example of, and just take the next step to those semi-finals.”

The studying methodology can vary for different fighters who are in tournament fields like this. While some indulge in studying the broader field, some lean toward that sort of game-planning focus on more of an individual opponent who is in front of you, case-by-case basis.

When discussing the balance he has struck between being squarely focused on this particular fight while having a strong awareness of all the key combatants within this grand prix, Mark Hulme stated,

“Know yourself and your enemy, and you will win all of the fights ahead. Sun Tzu said something like that. I’ve never been a big believer, to be honest with you. I really don’t; I don’t usually study my opponents, but the Tip Sport Game Changer [tournament] has really; they’ve awarded me that opportunity that, you know, I got [Andreas] Michailidis first.” “I didn’t have a choice. So, Michailidis was the only person that I thought about, and after I beat him, I didn’t have an opponent. So, I had time to go and study everyone in the tournament. Oktagon actually flew me over to, I don’t want to say Prague because it wasn’t in Prague, but like in Czech [Republic].” “To come watch the tournament and to come choose my next opponent. So being in a four-fight tournament with the idea to get to the finals and win, you can’t just; I mean it really doesn’t matter who you fight, but if you look at your road to the finals, it would be wise to look for the, how can I say, the smaller fish.” “I wouldn’t say Dominik is a smaller fish, but I’ve definitely identified a lot of weakness in his technique. I think the only thing that he really has going for him is his composure, his right cross, and his left hook. You’re going to need a lot more to come up against me.”

Mark Hulme is fuelled by his desire for more sovereignty in a capitalistic society

Mark Hulme has shown himself to be someone who is not averse to being that away player. The 30-year-old mixed martial artist bested pedigreed Canadian prospect Zack Powell in Toronto, Ontario, and on fairly short notice, no less, in their January 2024 clash for Unified MMA.

There is also a similar thread through this fight with Dominik Humburger being a Czech Republic favorite and the South African again entering the cage without the partisan support for this next one in Prague.

When mentioning that it seems like he is fine being the away player and is ok with plying his pugilistic trade wherever and travel anywhere Oktagon MMA books him, Mark Hulme quipped,