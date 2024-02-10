Ex-Boxing star Floyd Mayweather shows off eye-Watering $18 million IRS tax bill, suite price for Super Bowl

Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather brags about his Super Bowl suite and enormous tax bill.

Despite being retired, Mayweather’s spending habits have not appeared to slow down, as the five-weight boxing champion continues to live lavishly. The 46-year-old was always brash, flaunting his money, cars and watches at every possible opportunity throughout his career.

Even now, 46-year-old Mayweather regularly posts to social media to show off his wealth. Whether it be a new supercar, briefcase of money or a new piece of designer clothing, best believe you won’t have to look hard to find it on Mayweather’s social media.

Floyd Mayweather reveals massive IRS tax bill

This time Floyd Mayweather would share a picture of a cheque he had written to the tune of $18 million, which would be paid to the tax man. Of course, this would not come before bragging about spending $1 million on a Superbowl box.

“Just before I paid that light million and change for that little Super Bowl stuff, I had to pay the IRS aka Uncle Sam $18,047,181. This is what I owed in taxes while I’m retired so just imagine what I was paying when I was activated.”

Floyd Mayweather reveals the $18 million check he paid to the IRS, which he owed in taxes 😳 pic.twitter.com/bb2ttcblZG — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 9, 2024

There have been rumours circulating for years that Mayweather had money problems, but the spending never seems to stop. Mayweather has competed in multiple boxing exhibition bouts since his official retirement from professional boxing. The American would have received a sizeable payment for his fight against Logan Paul which drew great interest at the time but has also gone on to fight on to fight on shows with barely any in attendance against John Gotti III.

It’s unclear if Mayweather will continue to take on these exhibition bouts, let’s just hope he has solid investments if he continues to spend money the way he does.

