Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather being sued for alleged restaurant assault in 2022

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is being sued by a California man after he allegedly directed a bodyguard to assault the man during an incident nearly two years ago.

According to a report from TMZ, Mayweather is being sued by Eduardo Andres Torres Martinez of Los Angeles over an alleged incident that took place at the Yard House at L.A. Live located near Crypto.com Arena — formerly known as The Staples Center — on February 10, 2022.

The lawsuit claims that Martinez was filming ‘Money’ and his crew with a cellphone camera when the pugilist entered the restaurant. Martinez alleges that Mayweather noticed him filming and signaled for one of his bodyguards to intervene. The bodyguard then allegedly knocked Martinez down to the ground with an unspecified blow and began wrestling with him in an attempt to confiscate the cell phone, “causing further injuries and damages,” according to an official complaint.

Martinez filed a battery report shortly after the incident, but LAPD sources have allegedly told TMZ that a witness contradicted his version of the story.

Martinez is seeking unspecified “general damages for past, present and future pain, distress, anguish and suffering, including physical and mental pain and suffering, inconvenience, emotional stress, and impairment of the quality of life,” as well as other damages, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit names Mayweather, the Money Team LLC, and the Yard House as defendants.

Mayweather has denied that the incident ever took place, with a representative of the boxer saying that he had only “stopped by” the restaurant and left because it was too crowded.