Floyd Mayweather cruises past Aaron Chalmers in front of an almost empty 02 Arena

Former boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather eased through an exhibition bout with the UK’s Aaron Chalmers.

Mayweather, 46, is still plying his trade around the world, boxing opposition far below his operating level. Last night, it was the turn of former reality TV star and MMA fighter, Chalmers, who agreed to face to five-weight world champion after initial opponent Liam Harrison was ruled out due to a knee injury.

The event had an abysmal attendance with the event being postponed for half an hour in order to attempt to fill up the practically empty 02 Arena. Tickets were also reduced in a last-minute ditch to garner more sales.

As for the bout, Mayweather simply played with his food – extending Chalmers to see the final bell. At times the American would showboat, playing up for the crowd as he pot-shotted the out-of-depth Brit.

The fight would end in a no-decision due to it being an exhibition.

“I would like to thank all the fans in the UK. The fans are unbelievable,” Mayweather said following the bout. “This guy is tough as nails; we had a chance to come together. I came to entertain the people, and I’m glad I came.”



“I have a lot of experience. He has to continue to work hard and believe in himself. He’s got a tough chin – anything is possible.” (H/T BoxingNews24)

What’s next for Floyd Mayweather?

It’s unclear what exactly Mayweather will do next, but it is likely that we will see him enter some kind of exhibition match in the near future in an attempt to add to his supposed fortune.

