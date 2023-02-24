Floyd Mayweather kicks baby out of press conference: “This is a press conference, it’s not a daycare.”

All-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently request a baby be removed from a press conference.

The 50-0 US-born boxer is set to face MMA fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers. Their exhibition boxing showdown is booked for February 25 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

At a recent press conference ahead of this match, Mayweather heard a child and said:

“Excuse me, whoever’s child that is, you gotta take your child out, please … Thank you. No disrespect but this is a press conference, it’s not a daycare. Want to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

See the full video below:

This is a press conference, not a daycare.pic.twitter.com/Pf1XzmHCXY — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 24, 2023

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Aaron Chalmers

The exhibition boxing match on February 25 against Aaron Chalmers is another in the series of Mayweather’s various retirement matches. The American-born fighter faced former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017 and then retired from professional competition.

Since his 2017 retirement, Mayweather has faced Deji Olatunji, Mikuru Asakura, Don Moore, Logan Paul, and kickboxing great Tenshin Nasukawa in exhibition matches.

Aaron Chalmers is a UK-born athlete who is best known for being a member of the Geordie Shore reality show. In MMA, he sports a 5-2 record with experience in Bellator MMA. Chalmers has not fought since 2020.

Initially, Floyd Mayweather was aiming for an exhibition boxing match against one of the most important fighters in UK Muay Thai history ‘The Hitman’ Liam Harrison. Unfortunately, Harrison suffered a knee injury in his ONE Muay Thai World Title match against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and was forced to pull out from the fight. Instead, it will be former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers meeting Mayweather at the O2 Arena.