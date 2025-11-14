Fight Week Odds for Beneil Dariush vs. Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 322

The lightweight main card opener at UFC 322 features two grapplers looking to reignite their title contention aspirations when veteran Beneil Dariush squares off against rising French pressure fighter Benoît Saint-Denis on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The betting markets have consistently positioned this matchup as a clear Saint-Denis favor, though the exact numbers have fluctuated across the week as sharp action and early public money shaped the line.​

Beneil Dariush vs. Benoît Saint-Denis Odds

The fight initially opened with Dariush sitting at approximately +162 on the American odds scale while Saint-Denis came in at around -187. Different sportsbooks carried slight variations in their opening lines, with some shops posting Dariush at +150 and Saint-Denis at -180. By mid-week, the line had tightened incrementally, moving Saint-Denis from -187 to somewhere in the -192 to -200 range depending on the book. By Friday, others showed the most aggressive Saint-Denis number at -200 with Dariush at +165. Check more numbers at Lottoland’s MMA Betting Guide.

For Dariush’s victory paths, decision odds sat at +450 while his TKO/KO finished at +550 and submission at +650. Saint-Denis’ TKO/KO finish was priced at +150, indicating the books considered this a realistic outcome probability. His submission prop, likely his most dangerous weapon given his grappling background, sat at +550. The consistency in the line suggests bettors were aligned in their assessment of this matchup rather than creating dramatic movement.​

The Round 1.5 totals reflected aggressive finishing expectations. Over 1.5 rounds opened at -166 with Under 1.5 at +130, suggesting the books estimated roughly a 63% chance the fight ends in the first round.

The consistent favoring of Saint-Denis across all markets stemmed from several competitive advantages recognized by oddsmakers and sharp bettors alike. Saint-Denis, 29, competes with significantly more recent momentum, having secured back-to-back submission victories, including a second-round rear-naked choke finish over rising prospect Mauricio Ruffy in September.

His striking metrics appear superior on paper: Saint-Denis averages 5.05 significant strikes per minute with 55% accuracy, compared to Dariush’s 3.78 per minute at 49% accuracy. Saint-Denis also maintains a more aggressive volume approach, landing an average of 4.35 takedowns per 15 minutes to Dariush’s 2.12.​

Dariush, 36, brings technical superiority and veteran pedigree but faces mounting durability concerns. He suffered first-round knockout losses to Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan in his last three fights before rebounding with a decision victory over Renato Moicano in June.

The overall betting structure across UFC 322’s stacked card positioned the Dariush-Saint-Denis matchup as a genuine test between contrasting styles, veteran technical fighter versus explosive young finisher, with oddsmakers and bettors largely in agreement about the mathematical probability distribution.