Don’t Have Enough Time? Delete the Apps, Get Off Your Phone — Explains Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush is done devoting time to his phone.

After suffering a pair of brutal back-to-back first-round knockouts, Dariush bounced back with a big unanimous decision W over Renato Moicano in his last outing. Now, he’ll look to carry that momentum into UFC 322 next month when he faces Benoit Saint-Denis.

With a bustling fighting career, a wife, and two daughters, things can get quite hectic in the Dariush household. During a recent interview with Helen Yee, the ninth-ranked lightweight contender offered some insight into how he manages to juggle it all successfully.

Turns out, it’s as simple as putting your damn phone down.

“Honestly, if you just don’t spend too much time on your phone, I have more than enough time to do it all,” Dariush said. “It’s not too difficult. I have enough time to prepare for my fights. I have enough time to take care of my kids. I have enough time to spend on training, wife, everything. Just don’t waste your time on the things that don’t matter. “Delete the apps. It’s not rocket science—delete the apps. Don’t spend too much time on it. If it’s not on your phone, you’re not going to look at it. This is what happened to me: I deleted the apps and then I would open my phone and just stare at the phone, and then I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ And eventually, you’ll get past that too.”



Overall, Beneil Dariush is 17-6-1 under the UFC banner, with his most significant wins coming against Tony Ferguson and Mateusz Gamrot. Unfortunately, a pair of losses against Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan set him back.

Still, if he can put on an impressive showing against the ‘God of War’ in New York, it should put him right back into title talks.