MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko wants to fight ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match

Recently retired MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko would love to test out his boxing skills against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

After more than 20 years and nearly 50 fights, ‘The Last Emperor’ hung up his gloves following a first-round knockout loss to Bellator MMA heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in February 2023. Emelianenko has essentially slammed the door shut on a potential return to the cage, but the Russian combat sports icon would love to opportunity to step inside the squared circle.

As for who he would like to face in a potential boxing match, Emelianenko had only one name in mind.

“I’d like to fight Francis Ngannou,” Emelianenko said in an interview with Red Corner MMA. “I want to box him. I can’t do MMA anymore, but I’d like to box him. Yes, I’d like to fight him. Maybe it’s not overconfidence, but it’d be interesting to fight him.”

After making a name for himself under the UFC banner, Francis Ngannou parted ways with the promotion in January 2023. Since then, his star power has skyrocketed following a brilliant performance against reigning WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury. Ngannou may have lost the bout via a very questionable split decision, but his performance against ‘The Gypsy King’ landed him a spot on the WBC’s top 10 heavyweight rankings.

Next, ‘The Predator’ will fight the No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender in the world, Anthony Joshua, on March 9 in Saudi Arabia. If Ngannou pulls off the victory, it will likely set the stage for a championship rematch with Tyson Fury — assuming the British boxing star handles his business with Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

Would you be interested in seeing Fedor Emelianenko strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with Francis Ngannou in the sweet science?