Former two-division UFC champion, Daniel Cormier has revealed that a showdown with former Pride Fighting Championship icon, Fedor Emelianenko was his “dream” clash in mixed martial arts competition, however, reluctantly admitted he would likely suffer a defeat against the Russian.

Cormier, a former undisputed light heavyweight and heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, and a Hall of Fame inductee of the organization, called time on his illustrious professional combat sports career back in 2020, bowing out off the back of a decision loss to Stipe Miocic in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

As for veteran Russian heavyweight, Emelianenko, the fan-favorite who has been tirelessly heralded as likely the greatest heavyweight to ever compete in mixed martial arts competition, called time on his own tenure in the sport after a title rematch loss to Ryan Bader with Bellator MMA back in February.

Daniel Cormier reflects on failed Fedor Emelianenko fight in the UFC

Weighing up a missed pairing with Emelianenko under the banner of the UFC, Cormier heaped praise on the Russian, admitting he likely would’ve been defeated by the Pride FC icon.

“He (Fedor Emelianenko) was good, he was really good,” Daniel Cormier said. “I think he might’ve got me, I think he might’ve got me. He was good, man, yeah, You always put the other man over.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Reacting to footage of the upcoming release of the new EA Sports UFC 5 video game, Cormier appeared more than excited at the surprise inclusion of former Pride FC and Bellator MMA heavyweight, Emelianenko into a deluxe edition of the game – with the Russian appearing in a UFC video game for the first time in the promotion’s history.

