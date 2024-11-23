Fans thank Dustin Poirier for KOing Conor McGRegor after guilty verdict in civil rape case: ‘-The entire MMA community’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has retweeted a post from a social media user, thanking him for knocking out Conor McGregor during their rematch back in 2021, following a guilty verdict levelled to him during his civil case against Nikita Hand.

McGregor, who appeared in the High Court yesterday evening, was found guilty of assault against Ms Hand during their civil case in the capital this month, and was ordered to pay her almost €250,000 in damages as a result.

Alleged to have raped Ms Hand during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin back in December 2018, McGregor’s co-defendant, James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh was found not guilty of assault by the sitting jury of 12.

And in the aftermath of the verdict’s deliberation, McGregor — who was accompanied to court yesterday by his fiancee, Dee Devlin and his mother, Margaret McGregor, vowed to appeal the decision made against him in his lawsuit against Ms Hand.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now-deleted tweet. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

Dustin Poirier retweets post thanking him for knocking out Conor McGregor in 2021

And as for former interim champion, Poirier — a three-fight rival of the above-mentioned, Mcgregor, the Lafayette native retweeted a post from a user on X — claiming to represent the “entire MMA community” — thanking him for knocking out the Dubliner during their lightweight rematch in Abu Dhabi, UAE three years ago following the guilty verdict decision.

“@DustinPoirier thank you!” A user on X posted, accompanied by a picture of Dustin Poirier punching Conor McGregor. “-The entire MMA community.”