Conor McGregor hits back at Jake Paul with homophobic slur amid guilty verdict in civil rape case

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at polarizing professional boxer and arch-rival, Jake Paul after he was found guilty of assaulting Nikita Hand in a civil rape case in Dublin today — referring to the Ohio striker as a “gay nerd” in a homophobic post on his social media.

McGregor, who appeared in the High Court this morning in the Irish capital, was found guilty of assault against plaintiff, Ms Hand — who accused him and his co-defendant, James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh of rape during an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018.

Ordered to pay Ms Hand damages in relation to the civil case near the amount of €250,000 — McGregor released a statement following the reaching of the verdict confirming how he plans to appeal the decision made by the sitting jury of eight women and four men.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now deleted tweet. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

Conor McGregor hits out at Jake Paul with homophobic comment

And on social media, polarizing professional boxer, Paul pointed to UFC CEO, Dana White’s assault on his wife during an incident on New Years’ Eve two years ago, as well as McGregor’s guilty verdict in his civil case with Ms Hand — questioning how fans could paint him as a “bad person” — leading to a response from the Dublin fighter.

“Dana (White) hits his wife,” Jake Paul posted on his official X account.” Conor’s (McGregor) convicted (sic) of rape. But I’m the bad guy?”

“No you’re a little gay nerd,” Conor McGregor replied in a now-deleted post on his official X account.