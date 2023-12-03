Fans call for Ronda Rousey – Miesha Tate trilogy fight at UFC 300 next year: ‘The stars are aligning’

Off the back of her dominant UFC Austin victory last night, former undisputed bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate has been pegged to rekindle her rivalry with two-time foe, inaugural divisional titleholder, Ronda Rousey at a return at UFC 300 next year – with fans claiming a third bout between the two would be ideal for the April card.

Tate, the current number twelve ranked bantamweight contender, returned to the Octagon in the featured preliminary slot of UFC Austin overnight in Texas, turning in a spectacular third round rear-naked choke win over Julia Avila to snap her two-fight losing skid.

With the stoppage win, Tate recorded her first victory via finish since winning the undisputed bantamweight crown from common-foe, Holly Holm in the co-main event of UFC 196 back in 2016, rallying to snatch the championship with a fifth round rear-naked choke.

Miesha Tate has been urged to pursue a fight with Ronda Rousey at UFC 300

And in the immediate aftermath, the Washington veteran was linked with a rematch against the Albuquerque native at UFC 300 in April of next year, however, fans and pundits have suggested a trilogy fight between Tate and Rousey would be ideal for the monumental card.

“Surely the stars are aligning for Tate vs. Rousey at UFC 300,” Ryan Edwards posted on X.

“Miesha Tate vs. Ronda Rousey at UFC 300,” The Octagon Observer posted. “Book it.”

“This version of Miesha Tate would destroy Ronda Rousey,” Rick Dooby posted. “Book the rematch for #UFC300.”

This version of Miesha Tate would destroy Ronda Rousey. 🤷‍♂️

“Miesha Tate vs. Ronda Rousey at UFC 300,” Super Fan posted.

“People are talking about Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm II Next,” EK posted. “Nah, I’m good. Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate for a third time at UFC 300 is the one. Who cares if she’s 2-0 over her. That rivalry was one of the most memorable ones in the sport. Winnable fight for both. #UFC Austin.”

Twice fighting during their professional career, Riverside native, Rousey landed a technical submission win over Tate to win the Strikeforce bantamweight title back in 2012, before turning in a third round armbar win over the former in the pair’s bantamweight championship re-run at UFC 168 the following year.

Would you like to see Miesha Tate take on Ronda Rousey at UFC 300 next year?

