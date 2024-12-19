Fans Cry Foul as Kayla Harrison Edges Out Dakota Ditcheva for 2024 ESPN Honor

Dakota Ditcheva or Kayla Harrison? Kayla Harrison has been named ESPN’s Female Fighter of the Year for 2024. While Harrison’s accomplishments are impressive, the decision has sparked a debate among fans, with many arguing that Dakota Ditcheva had a stronger case for the award.

Kayla Harrison is a former Olympic judo gold medalist who had an incredible run in the PFL and later transitioned to the UFC. Her debut came at UFC 300 in April, where she submitted former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the second round. This victory immediately placed her among the top contenders in the 135-pound division. Harrison solidified her position in October at UFC 307, defeating Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision. The two wins improved her professional record to 18-1.

However, fans have pointed to Dakota Ditcheva’s perfect year as a strong counterargument to Harrison’s selection. Competing in the PFL, Ditcheva delivered four dominant performances, with her becoming the youngest champion in PFL history.

She kicked off the year with back-to-back TKO victories over Lisa Mauldin and Chelsea Hackett, then secured a semifinal win against Jena Bishop in August also via knockout.

In November, Ditcheva claimed the PFL Women’s Flyweight Tournament title and a $1 million prize by defeating former UFC title challenger Taila Santos via TKO. The 25-year-old British fighter ended 2024 with a flawless 14-0 record, earning her recognition as the first British female MMA world champion. Additionally, she was the first fighter ever to stop Santos.

Critics of ESPN’s decision argue that Ditcheva’s historic achievements and unbeaten record should have tipped the scales in her favor. While Harrison’s UFC debut and victories were significant, some fans believe they fell short of Ditcheva’s remarkable run through the PFL tournament. Harrison defeated an over-the-hill Holm and narrowly edged Viera while Ditcheva dominated the field and made history.

Here are various comments by fans:

“I love Kayla but Dakota Ditcheva would like to have a word…” “Dakota Ditcheva is 4-0 in 2024 under the PFL banner with 4 knockouts. She’s you’re real 2024 WMMA Fighter of the Year winner.” “Dakota Ditcheva should have won this. 4-0 over the year, all KO wins with no girl making it out of the 2nd round.” “Dakota ditcheva should’ve won she went 4-0 in 2024 all by tko”

