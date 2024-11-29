Dakota Ditcheva Brutalizes Taila Santos, Scores Body Shot KO in Round 2 – PFL World Championship Highlights

Dakota Ditcheva become the first woman to finish former UFC title challenger Taila Santos, becoming the first-ever PFL women’s flyweight tournament winner at Friday’s PFL World Championship event in Riyadh.

Ditcheva got things started with some stinging leg kicks, prompting Santos to shoot in for a takedown. Despite her best efforts to muscle Ditcheva down to the mat, she was unable to do so. Santos found some success with her second takedown attempt, but Ditcheva popped right back up, broke the grip, and separated with relative ease.

From there, it was all Ditcheva on the feet, peppering Santos with a variety of strikes, including a few sneaky knees and a slick front kick to the face.

In the waning seconds of the second round, Ditcheva poured it on and caught Santos against the fence with a vicious body shot. Santos folded over from the blow, allowing Ditcheva to land a couple more before the referee stepped in and brought a stop to the action with only seconds left.

Official Result: Dakota Ditcheva def. Taila Santos via TKO (body shots) at 4:41 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos at the PFL World Championship:

