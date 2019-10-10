Fabricio Werdum Looking To ‘Shock The World’ In UFC Return

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is looking to return to the Octagon in a big way.

Werdum, who is currently sidelined due to a USADA suspension, had requested a release from the UFC. Yet, he did not get his wish and will be able to return in May of 2020. Even though he is 42-years-old, the Brazilian is not eyeing retirement and even joked he is the real “Triple C.”

“I want to come back very soon, because I’m 42-years-old, and I’m young. My mind is very young,” Werdum said at the Dominance MMA media day (h/t BJPENN.com). This is the point. This is a secret. I come back, and I surprise you again. I shock the world again for sure, I just want to come back. Maybe four fights, five, I don’t know.

“I want to say stop when I want to stop myself not somebody says you stop fighting. That’s it. I want to stop when I say OK, I’m not good. I did everything. I’m a jiu-jitsu champion, grappling champion, I’m ‘Triple C’ too!” he joked.

Werdum last fought back in March of 2018 when he was knocked out by Alexander Volkov. In the fight before, he had a decision win over Marcin Tybura and a submission win over Walt Harris.

In his UFC career, he has had several notable wins like Travis Browne, Cain Velasquez, Mark Hunt, Antonio Silva, and Fedor Emelianenko. He also held the UFC heavyweight belt when he won the interim title against Hunt, then submitted Velasquez to win the undisputed title where, in his next fight, he was knocked out by Miocic.

Who Werdum will fight in his return to the Octagon is to be seen. But, he assures he will shock the world.

Do you think that Werdum will shock the world in his UFC return?