Fabrico Werdum Requests Release From UFC

His manager hinted at it, and now it looks as if Fabrico Werdum will part ways with the UFC after a two-year USADA suspension.

The former champion has now officially confirmed that he has in fact requested his release from the promotion.

”My idea is to do the right thing, which would be rescind my contract with the UFC,” Werdum said. “Ali is a manager that defends us really well. He has a lot of famous fighters. Many people. And to me he’s the best manager right now, the one with the best direct contact with the UFC.” (via MMA Fighting)

In September 2018, Werdum received a two-year suspension from USADA after testing positive for an anabolic steroid trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone.

Because of the positive test, Werdum was forced out of his bout against Alexey Oleynik in Moscow, Russia.

He will be eigible to return to the Octagon in May of 2020. However, “Vai Cavalo” has other ideas.

”What I would really like right now is to be free, that the UFC would have consideration with me and release me,” Werdum said. “It’s a matter of Ali talking with (White) now. Ali really has a good friendship with Dana White. It’s not only up to Dana. They always say that, and I go talk to someone else and they say it’s not only up to them as well, it’s that game. I obviously love fighting in the UFC. But after this (situation), this unfair doping, I would like to fight in other promotions.”

Werdum even offered up a creative solution to the matter.