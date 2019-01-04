Fabrico Werdum Requests Release From UFC

His manager hinted at it, and now it looks as if Fabrico Werdum will part ways with the UFC after a two-year USADA suspension.
The former champion has now officially confirmed that he has
”My idea is to do the right thing, which would
In September 2018, Werdum received a two-year suspension from USADA after testing positive for an anabolic steroid trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone.
Because of the positive test, Werdum was forced out of his bout against Alexey Oleynik in Moscow, Russia.
He will be eigible to return to the Octagon in May of 2020. However, “Vai Cavalo” has other ideas.
”What I would really like right now is to be free, that the UFC would have
Werdum even offered up a creative solution to the matter.
”I already told the UFC, I’ll sign a term that I would not fight in the United States anymore,” Werdum said. “I’d fight overseas, Japan, Russia, Europe, wherever, but I wouldn’t fight in the United States to cause no harm. I would sign that to be released. I just want to be free to do what I want, which is