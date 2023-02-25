Watch | Fabricio Andrade TKO’s John Lineker to capture ONE Bantamweight World Title and Tawanchai Leg Kick KO

Fabricio Andrade John Lineker ONE Championship ONE Fight Night 7
ONE Fight Night 7 was an event to remember. The Brazilian striker ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade was able to get a TKO victory over the heavy-handed ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker to earn the ONE Bantamweight World Championship. In the co-main event, the Thai-born phenom Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, age 23, defended his Muay Thai throne via leg kick knockout in just 49 seconds.

The 25-year-old striker Andrade was able to out-point the MMA veteran Lineker with lethal strikes. The official result is Fabricio Andrade defeats John Lineker via TKO (Corner Stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 4. Fabricio Andrade has been crowned as the new ONE Bantamweight World Champion, capturing the vacant throne.

See below for highlights of Fabricio Andrade vs. John Lineker:

‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is well known for his striking power. The 25-year-old Brazilian has won all but one of his matches in ONE by way of KO/TKO. Andrade trains out of Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand and is feared for his precision and power in MMA.

Fabricio Andrade main event, Tawanchai co-main event

The 23-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Tawanchai PK.Saenchai earned the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai crown last year in a five-round war against the highly experienced Petchmorakot Petchyindee. At ONE Fight Night 7 hosted in Bangkok, Thailand, Tawanchai earned the first defense of his ONE Championship world title with authority.

The Thai-born striker only needed forty-nine seconds to put away his Russian opponent, Jamal Yusupov. Using a lightning-fast leg kick to end the match. The official result is Tawanchai PK.Saenchai defeats Jamal Yusupov via KO (Leg Kick) at 0:49 of Round 1, defends ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.

Tawanchai is famed for his striking power and speed. The 23-year-old earned a shot at the world title last year with a string of knockout wins. He is dangerous with each limb having won bouts using his left cross, head kick, and leg kick.

See below for highlights of Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs Jamal Yusupov:

Rapper Denzel Curry, a practitioner of Muay Thai, was ringside for this ONE Championship bout. Here is his reaction: