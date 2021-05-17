If you are a fan of high-level striking and you missed Tawanchai PK. Saenchai Muaythaigym’s ONE Super Series debut, do yourself a favor and check out the highlights from the 22-year-old’s bout with Ireland’s Sean Clancy.

The pair faced off at ONE: Dangal, which aired over the weekend, and the Thai bantamweight immediately laid down a marker for the rest of the division, with a third-round stoppage of Clancy.

There had been a lot of pre-fight hype surrounding Tawanchai; he is seen by many as one of the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighters in the world. In 2018 he captured both the Sports Authority of Thailand Fighter of the Year and Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year awards, and he arrived at ONE with a record of 124-30-2.

The ONE debutant wasted little time establishing his dominance over Clancy, and the manner of his victory already has fans wondering how he will go against the divisions reigning champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Nong-O has not lost since stepping fought inside the ONE Circle and is currently on a seven-fight winning streak.

A match-up between Tawanchai and Nong-O would be a mouth-watering prospect and hopefully one that is not too far off from taking place. For now, check out the best moments from Tawanchai’s ONE debut.