Demetrious Johnson has revealed his plan is to “compete” with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the Muay Thai rounds of their special rules fight.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is set to square off against Rodtang in special hybrid rules fight at ONE X on December 5. The rounds are scheduled for three minutes. Rounds one and three will be contested under the ONE Muay Thai ruleset and rounds two and four will be contested under the ONE MMA ruleset

The former UFC flyweight champion is tasked with surviving three minutes with one of the most talented strikers on the planet. Many believe Johnson’s safest route to victory is to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge his way through the first round before taking Rodtang to the floor in round two.

During a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Johnson explained that his plan is the “compete” with Rodtang from the opening bell.

“I think the best way to do it is to fight, go out there and compete, you know,” Johnson said. “Obviously, Rodtang is a Muay Thai specialist, but I have to go out there and compete and just do what I do best and that’s just be dynamic and fight.”

The 34-year-old is pumped to be taking part in this unique fight on such a momentous occasion.

“It’s a ten-year anniversary,” Johnson said. “So, I’m grateful and honored to have the opportunity to be able to go out there and compete against a guy like Rodtang in a special rules fight. So, I’m just looking very much forward to it.”

“I was excited when they offered it to me,” Johnson said. “You know, to be on the ONE X show is kind of like perfect because there’ll be a lot of buzz and a lot of people are excited about the fight.”

Johnson insists it will not be plane sailing if he successfully emerges from round one.

“I think there’s something he can do (to compete in the MMA rounds). I mean, he’s an athlete, right? He’s an athlete, he’s in fighting his whole entire life,” Johnson said, “So, like, can he sit, maybe into a triangle or an armbar? No. There’s no way he will be able to do that, but the basics, not to turtle and do certain things. You can find out and learn that in nine, eight weeks. I believe in his skillset.”

