Alexander Volkanovski thinks we are closing in on another epic featherweight title fight between him and Max Holloway.

‘The Great’ is due to defend his featherweight strap against Brian Ortega on September 26 at UFC 266.

Holloway will continue his journey back to a title shot when he squares off against Yair Rodriguez in the main event of a UFC show targeted for November 13.

In a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Volkanovski gave props to Holloway for taking a fight with Rodriguez rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting for his shot at the 145lb strap.

“I was surprised that he (Max Holloway) is doing this fight,” Vokanovski said. “Obviously, he didn’t want to wait around, so good on him for that. You’ve got to give him props for that, credit where credit is due. He didn’t want to wait around, he wanted to stay active. I’ve got nothing but respect for someone that’s going to go out and do that especially when he probably knew that he would’ve got the shot if he just waited it out.

“So, good on him but I think that fight is in his favour anyway,” Vokanovski added. “It’s looking like we’ll probably be dancing again but obviously, I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got Ortega to take out and I’m going to be doing that very soon.”

Volkanovski eased to victory when he first fought Holloway at UFC 245. The 145lb duo rematched at UFC 251 in a much closer fight that many believed ‘Blessed’ did enough to win before the fight was awarded to the Australian by split decision.

“The last fight that we did on ‘Fight Island’, you don’t want to make excuses, but I don’t feel like I turned up at all and I was still able to get the job done,” Volkanovski said. “I’m going to show up next fight 100 percent. I’m not going to give him any rounds, just like the first fight. I’m going to start off strong and I’m going to finish even stronger. Again, Max is a great fighter. That’s why he’s even getting a third fight because he’s taking out guys and earning that number one spot.”

