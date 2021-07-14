UFC 266 on September 25. will bring with it a two-title fight card showcase — with both the featherweight and flyweight championships up for grabs from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Per a recent report from ESPN MMA report, Brett Okamoto as per UFC president, Dana White — The Ultimate Fighter 29 coaches, featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski and the #1 ranked contender, Brian Ortega will see their championship bout finally rescheduled following a failed UFC 260 pairing back in March — headlining the September showcase.



In the night’s co-headliner, reigning, dominant flyweight queen returns for her second attempted defence this year as she draws the fellow streaking #3 ranked challenger, former Invicta FC bantamweight champion, Lauren Murphy.

The news of the two-title fight card follows the recent confirmation from the promotion of a rematch 17-years in the making as the returning former welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz meets with former undisputed gold holder, Robbie Lawler in a five round main card re-run.



Also joining that main card; a bantamweight affair between former title challenger, Marlon Moraes and the surging grappling standout, Merab Dvalishvili — as well as a pivotal heavyweight showdown between Suriname striking sensation, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Juco national champion, Elevation Fight Team staple, Curtis Blaydes.



City Kickboxing ace, Volkanovski is set to return for the first time since UFC 251 last July on ‘Fight Island’ where he successfully lodged his first defence of the featherweight title with a close split decision rematch win against Max Holloway.



For Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Ortega, the Californian took home a hugely impressive, one-sided unanimous decision win over fellow one-time title chaser, Chan Sung Jung also in Abu Dhabi, UAE last October in a headlining tilt.



Kyrgyzstan native, Shevchenko features for the second time this year after she turned in the fifth successful defence of her flyweight reign with a second round bludgeoning of former strawweight best, Jessica Andrade as part of a title tripleheader of UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida in April.



In the midst of a five-fight undefeated run, Alaska veteran, Murphy earned the #3 rank at 125lbs via a close split decision victory over Joanne Calderwood in Glendale, Arizona last month on the main card of UFC 263 from the Gila River Arena.