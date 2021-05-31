Former UFC heavyweight contender, Brendan Schaub has been promoted to a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, under the tutelage of both Amal Easton and renowned coach, Eliot Marshall.



Schaub, a ten-time Octagon veteran featured in The Ultimate Fighter 10 back in December of 2009, and called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in October of 2015 during an appearance of UFC colour commentator, Joe Rogan‘s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.



Posting the news of his promotion on his official Instagram account, Schaub, who trains at Easton BJJ, thanked his coaches and training partners, describing the journey and detailing how receiving the black belt was a “big day” for him.



“In 2007 I walked into a (Brazilian) Jiu-Jitsu gym in Aurora, Colorado unaware I’d meet some of my best friends and mentors for the rest of my life,” Schaub posted on Instagram. “Achieving a black belt seemed impossible at times. Today was a big deal for me. There are so many people to thank from coaches to training partners. Denver (Colorado) to L.A. (California). I love all of you. Renzo Gracie, Amal Easton, Eliot Marshall, Christian Allen, Cody Donavon, Jeff Suskin, Rener Gracie, Ryron Gracie, Brian Ortega, Kron Gracie, Nate Marquardt, Lyoto Machida, Shane Carwin, Loren Landow, and Mark Munoz.“

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPd6uUHHQSq/

In the time since his retirement, Schaub has begun a career as a podcaster, standup comedian, and broadcaster, and is set to feature as a roving reporter on June 6. in Miami, Florida for the exhibition boxing match between former world champion, the undefeated, Floyd Mayweather, and YouTube content creator, Logan Paul. On commentary duty; Mauro Ranallo, Al Bernstein, Abner Mares, and Desus Nice, and The Kid Mero.



With a professional mixed martial arts record of 10-5 overall, Schaub dropped The Ultimate Fighter 10 finale to Roy Nelson via knockout, before scoring notable career wins over the likes of Gabriel Gonzaga, Mirko Cro Cop, and Matt Mitrione.



Schaub had competed under the submission grappling banner, Metamoris — where he battled in a highly-criticised outing against former Bellator welterweight, four-time No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreau.