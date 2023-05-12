Seeing his divisional-best 11 fight winning streak halted back in October by current undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, former division champion, Charles Oliveira continues his underdog run ahead of his return at UFC 289 in June – hotly closing as a live dog in his co-main event with Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira, the current #1 ranked lightweight contender, has yet to feature since headlining UFC 280 back in October of last year on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE – suffering a second round arm-triangle submission loss to Makhachev in the pair’s vacant title offing.

The Sao Paulo native had enjoyed a stunning winning streak over lightweight elite prior to his stoppage loss against Makhachev, Oliveira had secured a vacant title win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 back in May 2021.

Landing a single successful title defense against Dustin Poirier in December of that year with a third round rear-naked choke win, Oliveira would lose his title to the scales – missing championship weight by just half a pound for his UFC 274 title defense against Justin Gaethje.

Nevertheless, continuing his roughshod run and winning spree, the Brazilian submitted former interim gold holder, Gaethje on enemy territory, courtesy of an eventual opening round rear-naked choke victory.

And pitted with the streaking Dariush in Vancouver, British Columbia this summer in the promotion’s pay-per-view return to Canada in June – Oliveira both opened and is now firmly closing as a +110 betting underdog to defeat Iran-born wrestler, Dariush – who is sitting currently as a -120 favorite on most markets. People who play online slots in Canada can also place bets and wagers on professional sports to boot in the region, including the upcoming UFC 289 flagship card.

Himself in the midst of a hugely-impressive streak of eight consecutive victories, bookended by a unanimous decision win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 last year in the Middle East, Kings MMA staple, Dariush has earned the #4 rank amongst his lightweight peers as a result.

A perennial contender at the 155lbs limit, Dariush has also landed victories over the likes of Drew Dober, Carlos Diego Ferreira, and former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson during his impressive winning rise.

Despite winning the title in rallying fashion against Missouri native, Chandler back in 2021, Oliveira opened and both closed as a betting underdog against Poirier for their end-of-year title fight, ultimately submitting the former interim gold holder with a standing rear-naked choke at the T-Mobile Arena.

And in his last outing, whilst in the midst of an 11 fight winning rise, Oliveira closed as a betting underdog to defeat American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev – ultimately submitting in the second frame.

33-9 as a professional, Octagon staple, Oliveira minted himself as the most prolific submission artist and finisher in the history of the UFC during his title reign – turning in a whopping 21 separate submission triumphs during his professional career.

With his striking quickly evolving under the tutelage of Diego Lima, Oliveira has also racked up 9 knockout wins during his gold laden professional tenure.