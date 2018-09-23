Eryk Anders Reacts To Brutal UFC Sao Paulo Loss

Usual middleweight Eryk Anders took a big chance when he replaced Jimi Manuwa and battled Thiago Santos in the main event of last night’s (Sat., September 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 137 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

Anders ultimately lost via vicious ground and pound from the brutal striker Santos (watch highlights here). ‘Ya Boi’ did earn a well-deserved $50,000 for the card’s ‘Fight of the Night’ along with ‘Marreta.’

But the former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker can’t hang his hat on the performance in a fight that was a back-and-forth war. True, he lost in a somewhat scary fashion after collapsing following the third round. Anders ended up in the hospital because of it.

You couldn’t tell by his post-fight reaction, however. Despite being hospitalized, ‘Ya Boi’ had a relaxed reaction to his short-notice loss. He vowed to be back in action before year’s end:

Shhhhhiiiiiiiddddd it be like that sometimes 🤷🏾‍♂️.. see you pussies in december. To vivo 😊 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) September 23, 2018

He’ll most likely return to middleweight. It was frightening to see him collapse after absorbing a nonstop torrent of elbows from Santos. However, he seems to be fine. He goal is to continue building a reputation as one of the most active fighters in the UFC.

Should he take more time off after the scary loss?