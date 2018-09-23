UFC Sao Paulo Bonuses: Santos & Anders Bank Extra $50K

Last night (Sat. September 22, 2018) the UFC was in Sao Paulo, Brazil from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera. Although the card saw a ton of injuries affect it, the night produced some rather memorable moments.

In the final bout of the FS2 prelims, Charles Oliveira made history. He surpassed Royce Gracia for the most submission wins the UFC history. He did so by submitting Christos Giagos in the second-round with a rear-naked choke. As a result, he was awarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Also, Antônio Rogério Nogueira put on a masterful performance of his own on the main card. Nogueira knocked out Sam Alvey in the second-round of their collision after putting together a beautiful barrage of strikes. “Lil Nog” was also awarded a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000.

And of course, the Fight Of The Night bonus went to the heavy-hitting main eventers Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders. Both men put on an extremely entertaining fight. Unfortunately for Anders, he took so much damage in the third round from elbows that he was unable to make it back to his stool after round three.

The referee awarded Santos the TKO win as a result. Both men will be taking home $50,000 for their amazing contest.