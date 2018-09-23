Eryk Anders Hospitalized Following UFC Sao Paulo

Eryk Anders hospitalized following his headlining fight over the weekend that saw put on a tough fight that nearly went the distance. Now, more details have surfaced online regarding why he had to miss out on the post-fight press conference.

Story Of The Fight

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Sao Paulo event that aired on FOX Sports 1, Thiago Santos defeated Anderson via TKO at 5:00 of the third round. This came right after Anders collapsed multiple times trying to get to his stool and as a result, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

If you recall, this was not the original main event. A light heavyweight bout between former UFC title challenger Glover Teixeira and Jimi Manuwa was expected to serve as the event headliner. This fight got scrapped once Teixeira pulled out on August 14 due to a shoulder injury and was later replaced by Thiago Santos. Then it was revealed that Manuwa had to pull out because of an injury and the UFC got Anders to step-in on short-notice.

This played a factor in this fight no doubt. In the fight, Santos rocked Anders early with kicks to the body and flurries along the fence but was able to land some big left hands of his own.

Later in the fight in the third round, Anders went for a rear-naked choke from the back after taking Santos down, who escaped then they had a wild exchange in the third round. This is when Anders tried his best to get back to his corner but was exhausted and led to the referee to wave it off.

Eryk Anders Hospitalized

Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting noted on his official Twitter account that Ander had to go to the hospital following the fight. Also, Hector Lombard, who suffered a decision loss to Thales Leites in a middleweight bout on the preliminary card, also went to the hospital. Only, in this case, he went there after it was revealed that he suffered an orbital bone fracture. Here is what the reporter wrote on Twitter:

“Per CABMMA medical director Marcio Tannure, Eryk Anders was more exhausted than anything. He’s in hospital right now getting exams done. Hector Lombard suffered a orbital bone fracture.”