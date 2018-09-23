Thiago Santos vs. Eryk Anders Full Fight Video Highlights

Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders went to all-out war in the main event of last night’s (Sat., September 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 137 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

There’s just no other way to put it.

The original headliner for the event was supposed to be Jimi Manuwa vs. Glover Teixeira. Teixeira withdrew due to injury and usual middleweight Santos replaced him. Manuwa then withdrew and Anders – also a middleweight – replaced him at light heavyweight. But although the fighters were ‘replacements,’ they fought like champions in Sao Paulo.

The hometown competitor came out winging his trademark powerful offense. He landed straight punches, knees, and massive kicks to the body. But Anders attempted to neutralize “Marreta” with a relentless onslaught of takedown attempts. Some were successful but he was unable to ground the Brazilian striker for too long. That is until he took Santos’ back and threatened with a rear-naked choke.

The Brazilian survived and even reversed position. He found his kicking range again, but the action was halted by an eye poke. When Anders sought another takedown after a brief break, Santos began unloading a nonstop torrent of short elbows and punches that left Anders battered as the bell sounded on the third round. He fell to the mat three times in a concerning scene, awarding Santos the win in an absolutely awesome fight that won “Fight of the Night” as it deserved to.

Watch the highlights of the action-filled bout here: