The ongoing drama between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg seemingly knows no end.

What started as an insincere challenge on social media has quickly taken on a life of its own, dragging the mainstream media and MMA’s biggest names into the swirling circus-like vortex. Recently, Musk kicked up some more dust when he suggested that the long-teased bout would exclusively stream on both the X and Meta platforms with the UFC having no involvement in the production.

READ MORE:  'Thug' Rose Namajunas ready to face her fears in flyweight move: 'I want something that scares me'

However, Zuckerberg was quick to point out that he had not agreed to any of the terms that Musk revealed. Furthermore, the Facebook co-founder remained adamant that the UFC or ONE Championship be directly involved in the event, a stance that directly contradicted what Musk had claimed.

Growing tired of the back and forth, Zuckerberg issued a statement suggesting that it’s “time to move on” after Musk allegedly declined legitimate offers from himself and Dana White to make the fantasy fight a reality.

READ MORE:  Elon Musk announces UFC will not be involved in a potential fight with him and Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk Snaps Back, Accepts Zuckerberg’s Challenge

Less than 24 hours after Mark Zuckerberg’s statement, Elon Musk has once again snapped back and accepted Zuckerberg’s challenge. “Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags,” Musk wrote after dropping the real bombshell on his recently revamped platform.

READ MORE:  Geoff Neal out, Ian Machado Garry now fights Neil Magny in reworked UFC 292 fight on 10 days' notice

“Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd,” Musk posted on X.

Of course, this could be nothing more than Elon Musk attempting to save face after being outed by Zuckerberg. At this point, it’s probably best to take the META CEO’s advice and exercise extreme caution when it comes to anything the Titan of Tesla says regarding the social media smackdown.

Are you still interested in seeing Musk and Zuckerberg mix it up inside the Octagon, or is it time to move on and leave MMA to the professionals?

Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.
Facebook Instagram Twitter