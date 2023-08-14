The ongoing drama between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg seemingly knows no end.

What started as an insincere challenge on social media has quickly taken on a life of its own, dragging the mainstream media and MMA’s biggest names into the swirling circus-like vortex. Recently, Musk kicked up some more dust when he suggested that the long-teased bout would exclusively stream on both the X and Meta platforms with the UFC having no involvement in the production.

However, Zuckerberg was quick to point out that he had not agreed to any of the terms that Musk revealed. Furthermore, the Facebook co-founder remained adamant that the UFC or ONE Championship be directly involved in the event, a stance that directly contradicted what Musk had claimed.

Growing tired of the back and forth, Zuckerberg issued a statement suggesting that it’s “time to move on” after Musk allegedly declined legitimate offers from himself and Dana White to make the fantasy fight a reality.

I loathe Elon Musk for so many reasons, but the biggest one is that he is starting to make me like Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/DMmcG36ukV — 🦕 Jon Schwarz 🦕 (@schwarz) August 13, 2023

Elon Musk Snaps Back, Accepts Zuckerberg’s Challenge

Less than 24 hours after Mark Zuckerberg’s statement, Elon Musk has once again snapped back and accepted Zuckerberg’s challenge. “Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags,” Musk wrote after dropping the real bombshell on his recently revamped platform.

“Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd,” Musk posted on X.

Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

Of course, this could be nothing more than Elon Musk attempting to save face after being outed by Zuckerberg. At this point, it’s probably best to take the META CEO’s advice and exercise extreme caution when it comes to anything the Titan of Tesla says regarding the social media smackdown.

Are you still interested in seeing Musk and Zuckerberg mix it up inside the Octagon, or is it time to move on and leave MMA to the professionals?