Facebook head honcho Mark Zuckerberg has now released a statement regarding his impending fight with Elon Musk, and things aren’t looking too good as far as the fight coming to fruition goes.

The idea of a fight between the two rich tech-industry giants was born out of both men’s love for combat sports. Zuckerberg has been training for a while now and has recently even competed in some jiu-jitsu tournaments. Also, Zuckerberg’s company has been developing an app to rival Twitter, and this prompted Musk to offer a cage match to his rival.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is, lol,” Musk said on Twitter. To which, Zuckerberg would reply with a classic: “Send location.” This was the main driving force behind their idea of a fight, and both they and MMA fans have run with the idea ever since.

Mark Zuckerberg claims fight may be off, wants UFC to hold the event for charity

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Mark Zuckerberg began on Twitter. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Zuck responds to Musk. pic.twitter.com/mfv9dPx1X4 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 13, 2023

And with that, it’s looking like fans might not be getting the Zuck vs Musk fight after all. Musk has dreams of the two men throwing down in the Colosseum, while it’s seeming Zuckerberg had a much more realistic idea that the two of them would square off inside a UFC octagon.

Do you think Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will ever throw down?