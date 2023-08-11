Elon Musk has revealed that his fight against Mark Zuckerberg will not be promoted and put on by the UFC.

The world’s attention recently shifted towards the sport of MMA after Musk and Zuckerberg agreed to fight one another in a ‘cage match’. UFC president Dana White didn’t take long to get involved after seeing the chance to make a whole lot of money.

While White has previously stated that he doesn’t do ‘gimmick’ fights, he is clearly eager to be a part of the event. As of just recently, White said that he was in discussions with all parties and even the Italian government in an attempt to host it in a Colosseum.

“It’s real, they do want to fight. It’s real. It’s funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We’re talking,” White said on Mike Tyson podcast Hotboxin‘.

Elon Musk moves away from UFC being involved

However, in a recent post to Twitter, Musk announced that the fight is on, but would not be put on by the UFC. The billionaire announced that he and Zuckerberg would be in charge of the event.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



Reaction has been mixed to the potential fight, some believe that it makes a joke of the sport while some think that it could bring more eyes to it.

Are you interested in watching Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg?