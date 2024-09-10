Elle Brooke Offers Bold Predication in Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Elle Brooke believes Jake Paul is in a lose-lose situation.

After making a name for himself by boxing a slew of past-their-prime MMA stars, ‘The Problem Child’ will return to the ring for a clash with one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. The bout is scheduled to emanate from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, November 15, and is slated to be one of the most-watched combat sports events of all time.

Much of the commentary surrounding their scrap has been about the massive 31-year age gap between the two combatants and how that will play into the outcome. Some, like Joe Rogan and Francis Ngannou, believe Tyson’s legendary power could still win the day while others think that Paul’s youth will be more than enough to close the experience gap and get the job done.

Brooke, the reigning Misfits Boxing middleweight champion, subscribes to the latter, believing that Paul’s speed will be the difference-maker in The Lone Star State.

“By being the younger, fitter person that’s how he gets it done,” Brooke told Daily Star. Poor, poor Mike Tyson has already had to pull out once. I just think Jake is younger, fitter and stronger, especially in the heavyweight division. “It’s not necessarily about skill but when you have speed because of youth, I think that will come into play. Do I think he’s going to knock him out? Realistically, I’m not sure. I hope he does to make a statement because a lot of people are going to be doubting him. But then he’s going to get a lot of stick… ‘You knocked out a 60-year-old, what does that prove?’. So Jake cannot win.”

Elle Brooke returns to the ring on sept. 14

Before Paul and Tyson go toe-to-toe, Elle Brook will return to the influencer boxing scene set to defend her gold against bare-knuckle brawler Jenny Savage. Their clash will headline the Misfits & DAZN X Series 18 card on September 14 at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England.

Brooke is coming off a split draw against former UFC star Paige VanZant in May. Before that, she plowed her way through Andrea-Jane Bunker, earning a third-round TKO to claim the Misfits middleweight crown. Thus far, the Portsmouth native is 4-1-1 in her boxing career.

Savage has spent the last four years competing under the BKFC banner, going 3-3 with wins over Sheena Brandenburg, Delaney Bailey, and Nekah Dmitriyeva.