Francis Ngannou Gives Jake Paul Stark Warning About Mike Tyson: “Mike is something else.”

ByCraig Pekios
Francis Ngannou Gives Jake Paul Stark Warning About Mike Tyson: "Mike is something else."

Francis Ngannou is confident Mike Tyson will get the job done when he returns to the ring for a scrap with Jake Paul this fall.

On Friday, November 15, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet‘ heads to the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for his first professional fight in nearly 20 years. Much has been said about the 58-year-old’s highly anticipated comeback, much of it surrounding the massive age gap between the two combatants.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Still, there are plenty who believe Tyson’s legendary power will be ever-present against ‘The Problem Child’ in The Lone Star State.

Speaking with the YouTube star on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Ngannou offered his frank prediction for how things will play out when Paul tests himself against the former unified heavyweight world champion.

“Yeah I do [think Tyson will beat you],” Ngannou told Paul. “Listen, I have seen how Tyson moves around just like to show me stuff… he still got it. Either way, I think Mike Tyson will beat you. We’re talking about Mike, bro. Mike is something else. He’s a specimen… Mike will move from this side to this side without you knowing” (h/t Middle Easy).

Asked what Paul should look out for when he meets ‘Iron’ inside the squared circle, Ngannou had just one word.

“Everything,” Ngannou told Paul with a smile. “Watch out for everything.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul goes for win No. 11 against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul goes into his 12th career fight with a solid 10-1 record with seven of his victories coming via KO. In February 2023, he suffered his first loss, coming up on the wrong side of the scorecards in a split decision against Tommy Fury.

READ MORE:  Dana White’s Bold Stance on Piracy: “Start F*ing Prosecuting People for Stealing!"

Since then, he’s won four straight, including wins over ex-UFC star Nate Diaz and BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

As for Tyson, his last pro fight came on June 11, 2005, in a losing effort against Kevin McBride. In 2020, Tyson competed in a charity boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. that went to an eight-round draw.

1288364262.0
READ MORE:  Jake Paul Believes UFC Holding Conor McGregor Back to Strengthen Rights Deal

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts