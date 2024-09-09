Francis Ngannou Gives Jake Paul Stark Warning About Mike Tyson: “Mike is something else.”

Francis Ngannou is confident Mike Tyson will get the job done when he returns to the ring for a scrap with Jake Paul this fall.

On Friday, November 15, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet‘ heads to the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for his first professional fight in nearly 20 years. Much has been said about the 58-year-old’s highly anticipated comeback, much of it surrounding the massive age gap between the two combatants.

Still, there are plenty who believe Tyson’s legendary power will be ever-present against ‘The Problem Child’ in The Lone Star State.

Speaking with the YouTube star on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Ngannou offered his frank prediction for how things will play out when Paul tests himself against the former unified heavyweight world champion.

“Yeah I do [think Tyson will beat you],” Ngannou told Paul. “Listen, I have seen how Tyson moves around just like to show me stuff… he still got it. Either way, I think Mike Tyson will beat you. We’re talking about Mike, bro. Mike is something else. He’s a specimen… Mike will move from this side to this side without you knowing” (h/t Middle Easy).

Asked what Paul should look out for when he meets ‘Iron’ inside the squared circle, Ngannou had just one word.

“Everything,” Ngannou told Paul with a smile. “Watch out for everything.”

Jake Paul goes for win No. 11 against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul goes into his 12th career fight with a solid 10-1 record with seven of his victories coming via KO. In February 2023, he suffered his first loss, coming up on the wrong side of the scorecards in a split decision against Tommy Fury.

Since then, he’s won four straight, including wins over ex-UFC star Nate Diaz and BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

As for Tyson, his last pro fight came on June 11, 2005, in a losing effort against Kevin McBride. In 2020, Tyson competed in a charity boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. that went to an eight-round draw.