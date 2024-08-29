Jake Paul’s mother fears for son’s safety in Mike Tyson fight: ‘My mum is very scared’

Ahead of his return to the ring before the end of the year, polarizing professional boxer, Jake Paul has admitted his own mother is worried about his safety — as he prepares to take on former world heavyweight champion and devastating knockout artist, Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas.

Paul, who record his tenth professional boxing win earlier this summer, managed to land an impressive sixth round knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender and dominant BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

Jake Paul reveals mother is worried about matchup with Mike Tyson this year

And rescheduled to take on New York knockout finisher, Tyson in a controversial professional boxing match broadcast on Netflix before the end of the annum, Paul has revealed his own mother has voiced her concerns for his ability to exit the pairing unscathed.

“My mom is very scared, actually,” Jake Paul said during a press event for PFL (Professional Fighters League). “She keeps on asking me if I’m ready, asking my team if I’m ready and she’s not liking this one.”

Mike (Tyson) just looks scary and big,” Jake Paul explained. “His Instagram videos look crazy. So, she’s like watching all of that and just not liking it. … I’ve already exceeded all my own expectations in life and boxing and everything. So, whatever happens next is just gravy and I’m just having fun with it and trying to inspire other kids because I’m literally from Ohio. Middle of this town grew up with a blue collar family and didn’t know what any of this world is. And so it really shows like if you want to something, you just gotta go for it.”

In his most recent wins, Paul added Perry to a streak of knockouts over both Ryan Bourland and Andre August, as well as a decision victory over former UFC star, Nate Diaz last year.