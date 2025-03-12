Elizeu Zaleski vs. Chidi Njokuani – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC matchup between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani is set to take place on March 15, 2025, at UFC Fight Night. Both fighters are skilled welterweights known for their striking abilities, making this bout an exciting clash.

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Chidi Njokuani – Odds

As of the latest updates, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is favored to win against Chidi Njokuani. The odds are generally around -175 to -185 for Zaleski dos Santos, while Njokuani is listed as the underdog at +145 to +155. No significant changes in the odds have been reported as the fight approaches. The betting lines have remained relatively stable, with Zaleski dos Santos consistently favored.

However, some analysts suggest that Chidi Njokuani’s underdog status offers value, especially considering his recent performances. Nevertheless, the majority of the market still favors Zaleski dos Santos due to his versatility and recent form.

Capoeira” Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is a Brazilian fighter with a record of 25-8-1. He has been a mainstay in the welterweight division for nearly a decade, known for his movement and ability to finish fights with both strikes and submissions. Zaleski dos Santos recently rebounded from a loss to Randy Brown with a first-round knockout victory over Zach Scroggin in November 2024.

“Bang Bang” Chidi Njokuani is an American fighter with a background in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Born to Nigerian parents, Njokuani began his martial arts journey at a young age and has been competing professionally since 2007. He has a record of 24-10-0 and is known for his powerful striking, having earned multiple knockout victories in the UFC, including a notable 16-second knockout in his debut. Njokuani has recently found success at welterweight, winning decision bouts against Rhys McKee and Jared Gooden after a brief stint at middleweight.

For Zaleski dos Santos, a win would solidify his position as a formidable opponent in the welterweight division, potentially setting him up for higher-profile bouts. For Njokuani, a victory would continue his momentum at welterweight and could lead to more prominent matchups. Both fighters are looking to make a statement with a highlight-reel finish, which would not only boost their careers but also entertain the fans.

Zaleski dos Santos is known for his unorthodox capoeira background, which gives him a unique movement style that can be challenging for opponents to anticipate. Njokuani, with his Muay Thai and kickboxing experience, brings a more traditional striking approach with powerful kicks and punches. The fight is expected to be an exciting stand-up battle, with both fighters looking to outmaneuver and outstrike each other.