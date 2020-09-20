Perennial UFC welterweight contender, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards has found willing dance partners difficult to come by recently but has called for a high-stakes matchup with last night’s UFC Vegas 11 main event winner, Colby Covington in December.

Edwards has fruitlessly campaigned for a title opportunity opposite current kingpin, Kamaru Usman since his July decision win over Rafael dos Anjos last year, and his cancelled pairing with Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night London in March, leaving him inactive for fourteen months.

With the aforenoted, Covington’s one-sided victory over Woodley in last night’s headliner from the UFC Apex – as well as Gilbert Burns UFC 246 title clash against Usman in December – Edwards has called for a matchup with Covington, in a bid to finally earn his first promotional title tilt.

Taking to his official Twitter account following Covington”s win – Edwards claimed he would takeout the former in a proposed December clash, labelling him a “racist scumbag“.

“Don’t worry I’ll take out the racist scumbag, December. Let’s see if @ColbyCovMMA joins the “I won’t fight Leon club” and goes running like the rest of them. @ufc @UFCEurope“

While Edwards has offered to share the Octagon with Covington as soon as December – the latter seems to be focused on UFC 245 opponent, the above mentioned, Usman, as well as a heated bout with former American Top Team teammate and close friend, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal at the very least.

Edwards, who’s won a staggering seven fights on the trot at welterweight, currently sits at #3 in the official pile, having overcome names such as the previously named, dos Anjos, as well as Gunnar Nelson, Vicente Luque, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, and Albert Tumenov to name a few.

The Team Renegade BJJ & MMA trainee also offered to welcome former WEC and Strikeforce 170-pound best, Nick Diaz back to the Octagon recently – ahead of a potential return to active competition for the Californian in the opening quarter of next year.