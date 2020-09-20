Colby Covington was flying high last night after beating down Tyron Woodley and forcing a fifth-round stoppage in the UFC Vegas 11 main event. The one-time welterweight title challenger immediately turned his attention to BMF titlist Jorge Masvidal after the fight, telling media members that he would expose his former training partner when they finally clash.

“Where’s Jorge Masvidal at?” Covington said to reporters at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference. “He needs to come see me for all the talking he’s done. Come see if can walk the walk. I talk the talk and I walk the walk. I want to see Jorge Masvidal in that octagon. … I want the best friends turned enemy fight with ‘Street Judas’ Jorge Masvidal.

“He’s been talking all that talk reckless. He used to talk at the old gym, ‘I’m going to beat your ass, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that.’ OK. Let’s see it. Come see me in the octagon then. He’s going after that California soy-boy Nate Diaz because he’s going after easy fights. I’m going to expose him like I did Tyron Woodley tonight.”

UFC president Dana White was all for making the fight as long as Masvidal is prepared to take it.

“Maybe he fights Masvidal,” White said. “We’ll see if Masvidal wants that fight.”

Covington also took time out to reflect on his win over Woodley. ‘Chaos’ claimed his bitter rival was looking for a way out and decided to quit in the final round.

“He was done,” Covington said. “I broke him. In the third round I broke him. He quit. I put vicious ground and pound. He was done. He told his coach he was done and he was looking for a way out. He knew I trapped his arm and I was getting ready to put vicious ground-and-pound on him and he took the easy way out. He would rather be the spineless coward like he is. He’s a woke little (expletive) and he got exposed tonight.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

