MMA fighter Eduardo Riego scores epic comeback in insane 3-on-1 fight in Spain

And you thought all the crazy MMA fights were in Russia.

On Friday, Dogfight Wild Tournament 2nd Impact — the brainchild of Spanish YouTuber Jordi Wild — delivered its second event inside the Tarraco Arena in Tarragona, Spain, and provided fight fans in the country with some absolutely insane moments. Featuring a no-rules fight, 2-on-2 MMA, a 5-on-1 “Last Survivor” bout, and a four-man “Bloodsport Tournament,” it all sounded like something out of a bad Jean-Claude Van Damme movie.

But the most exciting bit came in the main event during a 3-on-1 match between MMA veteran Eduardo Riego and three smaller fighters named Manuel, Ivan, and Tomas. The bout — which was comprised of two-minute rounds — started exactly how you would expect with the three smaller fighters immediately ganging up on Riego.

The sport of kings pic.twitter.com/EGtGAPq1hq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2024

Things weren’t looking great for Riego, but the tide began to shift in the second round when he managed to get one of the three fighters belly-down on the canvas and sink in a rear-naked choke, forcing the referees to pause the action and remove them from the cage.

QUE LOCURA!!! EDUARDO RIEGO SOBREVIVE AL SEGUNDO ASALTO Y FINALIZA A UN RIVAL!!! SOLO QUEDA UN ASALTO #DWT2 pic.twitter.com/BMea4uf0xe — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) February 9, 2024

Though he made the odds a little more favorable, Riego still struggled with the 2-on-1 attack of his opponents.

However, round three is where sh*t got crazy.

Submitting one of his two remaining opponents with a mounted guillotine, Riego managed to turn the fight into a 1-on-1. From that point, it was just a matter of time. He immediately swarmed the last man standing and forced the tap out with less than a minute to go in the round via RNC to complete the comeback.

DIOS SANTOOOOOOOOO!!! HISTORICOOOOOOOOO!!! EDUARDO RIEGO MVP!!!! CONSIGUE EL RETO DE ACABAR CON TRES RIVALES A LA VEZ #DWT2 pic.twitter.com/XLP0Uq8ZCj — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) February 9, 2024

Following the contest, the defeated trio hoisted Riego up on their shoulders and paraded him around the ring.

The event also featured a tournament taking place on an elevated v-like structure reminiscent of the platform fighters competed on in Bloodsport — a good Jean-Claude Van Damme movie.

HOLY FUCK. The Monkey King just got destroyed by El Ninja in a matter of seconds #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/y7W4p31zZO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2024

If you want to witness all the insane action for yourself, you can watch the event in its entirety below: