Eddie Alvarez Thinks Conor McGregor Would Knock Out Tony Ferguson

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez believes Conor McGregor would knockout Tony Ferguson if they fought.

Alvarez famously lost his title to the Irishman at UFC 205 in November 2016. McGregor put in a punch perfect display to take become a dual weight UFC champion inside two rounds. The performance clearly made a lasting impression on Alvarez who is backing McGregor to do the same to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Speaking to The Score Alvarez made the claim but also said he does not think McGregor will ever be able to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov, he said.

“I think Conor would put Tony away. I’d like to see him fight Gaethje, but I’m off the belief he beats Gaethje, but I would like to see the fight. I’d still like to see it. I don’t like the style matchup for him with Khabib. I don’t think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Since beating Alvarez, McGregor has been largely inactive in MMA. ‘Notorious’ has fought just two times inside the octagon. He lost against bitter rival and current lightweight champion Nurmagmedov by fourth-round submission in October 2018. Earlier this year he fought again, this time emerging victorious against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. McGregor needed just 40 seconds to take out the MMA veteran and record his first UFC win since beating Alvarez over three years ago.

Meanwhile, Ferguson and Gaethje have become the two most likely challengers to Nurmagomedov’s throne. The lightweight contenders were due to meet at UFC 249 on April 18. They will now face off at the rearranged card on May 9 instead. It’ll be a fight to crown a new interim champion and decipher who is next in line for the undefeated Russian.

Do you agree with Eddie Alvarez? Would Conor McGregor take out Tony Ferguson if they fought?