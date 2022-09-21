Eddie Alvarez announces free agency as he departs from ONE, PFL hint at interest

Former UFC lightweight champion and ONE contender Eddie Alvarez has annoucned he is now a free agent and is looking to compete under a new promotional banner.

Eddie Alvarez, a true legend of modern MMA, looks like he may well be making his way back to the U.S. ‘The Underground King’ has parted ways with ONE Championship, having amassed a record of 1-2-1 during his time with the promotion.

Alvarez took to Twitter to announce his free agency, as well as stating that he is on the lookout for a new hunting ground to ply his trade. He posted the following:

“Confirmed, I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt. Tell me whose next? UGK.”

PFL appear to hint at interest in signing Eddie Alvarez

A fighter with the resume and caliber of skill that Eddie Alvarez possesses will no doubt have a number of suitors who will attempt to sign him in the coming weeks.

PFL have already hinted that they may be in the market for ‘The Underground King,’ posting the following meme on their Twitter account shortly after Alvarez announced he was parting ways with ONE.

PFL already have a number of former UFC fighters on their roster, especially in Alvarez’s weight class. Anthony Pettis, Stevie Ray and Olivier Aubin-Mercier have all been competing under the PFL banner for the last few years. Jeremy Stephens, Shane Burgos and Don Madge are all also signed to the promotion.

Alvarez would no doubt be an excellent addition to the PFL. The former UFC champ has put on numerous Fight of the Night performances, and has wins over the likes of Justin Gaethje, Rafael dos Anjos and the aforementioned Anthony Pettis.

Would you like to see Eddie Alvarez compete under the PFL banner?