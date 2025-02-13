Early Odds for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Split by Razor Thin Margins

The potential fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight clashes in UFC history. With both fighters agreeing in principle, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement for this unification bout. Here’s a breakdown of the betting odds and what they mean.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Early Odds

The current UFC odds from Bodog list Jon Jones at -108 and Tom Aspinall at -112. In this case, both fighters are nearly evenly matched. For Jones at -108, you would need to bet $108 to win $100. For Aspinall at -112, you’d need to wager $112 to win $100. These odds suggest that bookmakers see this as a very close fight, with Aspinall being a slight favorite due to his youth and recent dominant performances.

According to these numbers, ‘Bones’ Jones’ implied probability of winning is approximately 51.92% and Aspinall’s implied probability is about 52.83%.

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He is the reigning undisputed heavyweight champion with a legendary career. Known for his creativity, adaptability, and tactical brilliance, Jones has seamlessly transitioned from dominating the light heavyweight division to capturing the heavyweight crown.

His last fight was a decisive victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, where he showcased his overall MMA mastery. Jon Jones‘ unorthodox striking, featuring spinning elbows and oblique kicks, combined with his wrestling pedigree, makes him a nightmare for any opponent.

On the other side stands Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion from England. All his professional career victories have come via stoppage. Known for his exceptional striking power and speed, Aspinall has also demonstrated maturing grappling skills that make him a well-rounded threat. His recent performances include a first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes in July 2024 and a dominant win over Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim title in late 2023.

Aspinall’s aggressive style and ability to finish fights quickly, as his average fight time is just over two minutes, have made him one of the most exciting heavyweights in the sport. While Jones may look to control the fight with his wrestling and range management, Aspinall will aim to use his speed and power to overwhelm the veteran.

Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of this bout, which looks to be a historic showdown between one of MMA’s greatest champions and its brightest contender. Whether it’s Jones’ experience or Aspinall’s youthful momentum that prevails, this fight will undoubtedly shape the future of the heavyweight division.