“Species History” Decided? Tim Kennedy Endorses Dana White’s Jon Jones as Mankind’s GOAT “Anyone Else That has Ever Walked the Face of the Planet”

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy has thrown his support behind UFC President Dana White’s assessment of Jon Jones, firmly stating his belief that Jones is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Kennedy’s comments further fuel the ongoing debate surrounding Jones’s legacy and his place in the pantheon of MMA legends.

Jon Jones GOAT for all of Mankind

Jon Jones’s career has been marked by both unparalleled success and significant controversy. Dominating the light heavyweight division for years, Jones racked up an impressive record against some of the sport’s toughest competitors. His victories over the likes of Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Vitor Belfort, and Daniel Cormier cemented his status as a dominant force in the UFC.

UFC President Dana White has been a long-time advocate for Jones, consistently ranking him as the pound-for-pound greatest. He recently defended this stance against claims that Islam Makhachev might be considered above Jones, stating that anyone holding such an opinion “shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound, or doing any of the (expletive) rankings ever if that’s what you really think.

Speaking on the Over Dogs Podcast, Tim Kennedy explained:

“I agree with Dana White in the history of this species I think Jon Jones… You lock Jon Jones in a room with Jon Jones anyone else that has ever walked the face of the planet and Jon Jones is going to walk out. We are living in a time with the best pugilist in the history of mankind.”

Tim Kennedy’s conviction leaves no room for doubt, highlighting the unparalleled skillset and fight IQ that he believes sets Jones apart.

While Jones’s legacy is complicated by issues outside the octagon, his in-cage achievements are undeniable. Fighters and analysts continue to debate his place in history, but with figures like Tim Kennedy echoing White’s sentiments, the argument for Jon Jones as the greatest of all time remains strong.