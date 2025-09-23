Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Reaction of Jaw-Dropping Spinning Elbow Knockout

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was left in awe of German MMA fighter Alina Dalaslan’s spectacular spinning back elbow knockout at Oktagon 76, leading to a memorable encounter between the two fighters at a German screening of Johnson’s upcoming film The Smashing Machine.

The interaction occurred during a Berlin premiere event for The Smashing Machine on September 22, where Johnson and his co-star Emily Blunt met with Dalaslan, who was in attendance at the screening. The meeting created significant buzz across social media platforms, with Dalaslan sharing posts that captured the excitement of the encounter.

“You know you did it when even The Rock celebrates your spinning elbow,” Dalaslan wrote on her Instagram, acknowledging Johnson’s recognition of her fight-ending technique. She also described the evening as “unforgettable night” while tagging both Johnson and Blunt in her posts.

The Rock Stunned by Spinning Back Elbow Knockout

Dalaslan’s performance at Oktagon 76 on September 20 showcased exactly why she has become one of Germany’s most promising MMA prospects. Fighting Clara Ricignuolo at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, the undefeated German fighter demonstrated technical control throughout most of the bout before delivering the decisive blow in the final moments of the second round.

The 24-year-old maintained composure and worked her game plan methodically, landing clean combinations while defending takedown attempts. With less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock, Dalaslan unleashed a perfectly timed spinning back elbow that sent Ricignuolo crashing to the canvas, followed by ground strikes that forced the referee’s intervention at 4:45 of round two.

This victory improved Dalaslan’s professional record to 3-0, with all three wins coming by way of finish. The knockout earned her the Tipsport Performance of the Night bonus at Oktagon 76.

Rising German MMA Star

Dalaslan’s journey to this moment began with her dominant amateur career, where she compiled a perfect 5-0 record in MMA competition alongside an 11-0 mark in kickboxing and K1 matches. Her amateur achievements culminated with capturing the IMMAF women’s featherweight world championship in 2024, defeating opponents from Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and South Africa to claim the title in Uzbekistan.

The Stuttgart native initially started with gymnastics at age four before transitioning to kickboxing at 16, inspired by her younger brother who also trained in the sport. Her path to MMA began just two years ago when she discovered wrestling at her gym, leading to her rapid ascension through the amateur ranks.

Despite her growing fame in combat sports, Dalaslan maintains her professional life outside the cage, working as a consultant in controlling for a major automotive company.

Perfect Timing with The Smashing Machine

The encounter between Johnson and Dalaslan proved particularly fitting given the subject matter of The Smashing Machine, which chronicles the life of legendary UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Johnson’s portrayal of Kerr in the A24 biographical drama represents a significant departure from his typical action roles, earning critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival where the film received a 15-minute standing ovation.

The film, directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring Emily Blunt as Kerr’s former wife Dawn Staples, explores the brutal realities of early MMA competition and the personal struggles that accompanied success in the cage. Johnson’s emotional investment in the project was evident during the Venice premiere, where he was visibly moved by the audience response.

For Dalaslan, the meeting with Johnson and Blunt represented recognition from mainstream entertainment figures who understand the dedication and sacrifice required in combat sports.

Dalaslan’s success comes at a crucial time for European MMA, particularly in Germany where Oktagon MMA has established itself as the continent’s premier promotion. Her undefeated professional start and finishing ability have positioned her as a potential candidate to challenge for Oktagon’s women’s bantamweight championship, currently held by Norway’s Cecilie Bolander.

The 24-year-old’s technical striking, highlighted by her knees and combinations, combined with her ability to finish fights has drawn comparisons to established stars in women’s MMA. Her perfect amateur record and rapid professional success suggest she possesses the skills necessary to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

The recognition from The Rock Johnson, himself a former professional wrestler who understands the entertainment value and athletic demands of combat sports, serves as validation for Dalaslan’s growing profile in European MMA. As she continues her undefeated streak, the spinning back elbow knockout that impressed The Rock may be remembered as the moment when German MMA’s newest star truly announced herself to the world.

The Smashing Machine hits theaters on October 3, while Dalaslan continues building her career with Oktagon MMA, carrying the momentum from both her latest knockout victory and her memorable encounter with Hollywood’s biggest action star.