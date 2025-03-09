Germany’s Alina Dalaslan Wins Professional MMA Debut at Oktagon 68 with TKO.

Germany’s Alina Dalaslan marked a significant milestone in her career by winning her professional MMA debut at Oktagon 68 in Stuttgart. This victory comes on the heels of her impressive amateur career, where she captured the IMMAF women’s featherweight world championship in 2024. She earned a TKO win in Germany against Kamila Šimková with a battery of knee strikes.

Alina Dalaslan TKO Win at Oktagon 68

Alina Dalaslan’s fight against Kamila Šimková ended in a decisive victory via TKO in the third round, showcasing her strength with impressive knee strikes. The event, held at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, provided a fitting stage for Dalaslan to make her professional debut in front of her home crowd.

The German athlete dominated the fight with combinations of punches and kicks, plus defended takedown attempts. Using the clinch, she attacked and put away her opponent with knees to the body and head.

Beyond her MMA achievements, Dalaslan has a diverse background in combat sports, having initially started with kickboxing at the age of 16.

Her transition to MMA was influenced by her early experiences in kickboxing, which laid the foundation for her current skills. Despite her success in the martial arts world, Dalaslan maintains a dual life as a professional, working as a consultant in controlling for a major automotive company.

Having overcome health issues that forced her to abandon her initial passion for gymnastics, she found a new path in combat sports. Her family, particularly her younger brother, who serves as a good luck charm, has been instrumental in her journey. With her professional debut now behind her, Dalaslan is eager to continue competing and making her mark in the MMA world.