Alina Dalaslan Lands Insane Spinning Back Elbow KO to Stay Undefeated – Oktagon 76 Highlights

Alina Dalaslan moved to 3-0 with a highlight-reel knockout over Clara Ricignuolo to open the Oktagon 76 main card.

Dalaslan came out looking sharp, bloodying Ricignuolo’s nose early, but it was Ricignuolo who landed the most significant stroke of the opening round, catching Dalaslan with a clean counter left that sent the unbeaten German stumbling back.

Things remained fairly competitive in the second stanza until Dasalan uncorked a spectacular spinning back elbow with mere seconds left on the clock, sending Ricignuolo crashing to the canvas. A few follow-up shots later, and that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Alina Dalaslan def. Clara Ricignuolo via TKO (spinning back elbow to ground and pound) at 4:45 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Alina Dalaslan vs. Clara Ricignuolo at Oktagon 76:

