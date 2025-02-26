Dustin Poirier Watched Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 in the Delivery Room Hours After His Wife Gave Birth!

Dustin Poirier’s love for MMA runs so deep that it became part of his daughter’s life from day one—literally. Reflecting on the night Parker was born, Poirier shared a story that perfectly captures his passion for fighting. While most new fathers might be focused solely on their newborn and recovering wife, Poirier managed to turn the delivery room into a makeshift fight party just hours after his daughter entered the world.

Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2

For MMA fans, UFC 202 was a monumental event. The rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz was one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history. For Poirier, missing it simply wasn’t an option, even if it happened to coincide with one of the biggest moments of his personal life.

“[Parker] was born into fighting, so it’s not a big deal to her like it is to other people,” Poirier said in a recent interview about his daughter. The day she was born in the hospital in Boca was the night Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had their rematch.

As Poirier tells it, just hours after his wife, Jolie, gave birth to their daughter, he transformed their hospital room into a full-blown fight night experience. “Oh, so look—my wife is like four or five hours after giving labor,” he recalled with a laugh. “And I’ve got the laptop up, I’m renting a pay-per-view, I’ve got food getting delivered to the hospital, and I’ve got a fight party on her first day, bro.”

“Oh no! You have a boo boo Dad?!”



Nurse Parker is taking care of Dad after #UFC236 @DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/wHMd7wmk3m — UFC (@ufc) April 15, 2019

Picture this: Jolie recovering from childbirth in her hospital bed while Dustin Poirier is glued to a laptop screen watching Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz go head-to-head. Meanwhile, food deliveries are rolling in as if they were hosting friends at home instead of being in a delivery room. It’s a scene that only someone as unapologetically passionate as Poirier could pull off.

Dustin Poirier has two TKO wins over Conor McGregor and was once scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the UFC, but an injury sidelined the fight between eh two popular figures.