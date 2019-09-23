Dustin Poirier Volunteers To Face Tony Ferguson Next

Spread the word!













If Khabib Nurmagomedov can’t make a date against Tony Ferguson next, Dustin Poirier is ready to step in for the bout.

Ferguson recently called out Nurmagomedov to settle their differences at the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) event this December. However, if “The Eagle” doesn’t take the fight, Poirier has thrown his name into the hat for the fight.

If he can't make it. I can 🙋‍♂️ September 23, 2019

Poirier had a five-fight win streak snapped against Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242 earlier this month. Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier in the third round with a rear-naked choke. Now, fans are calling for “The Eagle” to take on what they believe to be the Russian’s biggest threat, in Ferguson.

“El Cucuy” is the owner of one of the most ridiculous win streaks in the UFC. He has won 12-straight fights over notable names such as Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone. Given Ferguson’s unorthodox striking style, relentless pressure, and jiu-jitsu ability, the stylistic matchup against a fighter of Khabib’s caliber is an extremely interesting one.

However, if Ferguson is matched up against Poirier, that could also present a very interesting matchup of styles. Both men are black belts in jiu-jitsu and posses fight-ending knockout power. No matter which way you book it, fight fans are in for a treat when it comes to matchups at the top of the 155-pound rankings.

What do you think about Poirier volunteering to face Ferguson next?