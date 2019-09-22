Tony Ferguson Calls For Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight At UFC 245

Spread the word!













Could fans be in store for one more huge title fight before the end of the year? Tony Ferguson is definitely hoping so.

On Monday, “El Cucuy” called out Khabib Nurmagomedov for a lightweight title fight to take place at UFC 245. That event is the promotion’s end-of-year show and takes place in Las Vegas on December 14.

“Pretty Sure We Can Make Some Room For Good Ol’Fathead @TeamKhabib # TeamTiramisuTakeover @ufc @danawhite Make It Happen #DefendorVacate #Accepted @BallengeeGroup Dec 14 -Champ Shit Only™️” Ferguson tweeted while posting a picture of his past opponents that he had bloodied up.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is a fight the mixed martial arts world has been hoping to see for many years now. It has been booked four times so far, but was called off on each occasion due to injuries. The most recent case was at UFC 223 in April last year where Ferguson got injured a week before the fight.

If booked for UFC 245, it would be the third title fight on the card and likely serve as the main event. Other title bouts booked are Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie.

Hopefully, the fifth time is a charm.